FIFA 23 Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) cards released, Cristiano Ronaldo earns first in-form item of the season

EA has released the Team of the Week 16 (TOTW 16) lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo's first in-form upgrade card of the game since its release back in September. Footballers who have shown exceptional skill and talent over the week make their way into the team, and the 16th iteration of TOTW is no different.

The Team of the Week is one of the only recurring content in FIFA 23 that drops weekly. Not only is it a recognition of big performances in the world of football over the week, but it also provides a regular stream of content for FUT players with stat boosts to their in-game cards per their real-life performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben Yedder, and Rodri are included in TOTW 16 of FIFA 23

The overhauled upgrade system for the TOTW in FIFA 23 has made the recurring promo a lucrative deal for many. With various world-class players such as Ronaldo, Ben Yedder, and Rodri leading the bunch, this week's team has many interested people.

Which players are included in TOTW 16 of FIFA 23?

All the players in the latest Team of the Week, including the reserves, have been listed below in descending order of overall rating.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 91

Ben Yedder: 88

Rodri: 88

Vlahovic: 88

Grifo (Featured): 88

Di Lorenzo (Featured): 88

Soria: 87

Savanier: 87

Canales: 87

Shaw: 87

David: 87

Frimpong: 86

Guerreiro: 85

Uribe: 85

Audero: 84

Hubers: 83

Ihenacho: 83

Laba: 83

Ricardo Santos: 80

Mijnans: 80

Tella: 80

Kurto: 79

Holelrbach: 79

As mentioned before, the Team of the Week is the only recurring promo that is live for the whole duration of the game and, as such, is a pretty effective way of dropping new content in FIFA 23. Not only do the weekly batches of fresh cards add something to the game, but tying the upgrades with real-life performances makes the game feel more connected to real-life football.

Take, for example, Cristiano Ronaldo's 91-rated TOTW card. With the first in-form upgrade of the season, fans are naturally excited to get their hands on the boosted card. Ronaldo's inclusion in the team is probably due to his scoring an impressive four times in last week's Saudi Pro League matchup between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda.

Along with Ronaldo, the 16th Team of the Week has quite a few boosted strikers, such as League 1 Player of the Month, Ben Yedder, who scored a brace over the weekend to see AS Monaco comfortably beat defending champions PSG in a 3-1 victory. This will be Yedder's second special card in a couple of days.

Is the 16 TOTW worth it?

This week's team has been called 'Strikers of dreams.' It delivers many boosted forwards featuring high-value cards such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben Yedder, Vlahovic, and David. The promo also includes good midfielders like Rodri's 88-rated card and other names such as Savanier, Grifo, and others.

The Team of the Week also boasts some good cards for the back line with 87-rated Luke Shaw and 88-rated Di Lorenzo, along with Frimpong getting his second in-form upgrade with an 86-RWB card. All in all, quite a nice team to add to anybody's FIFA 23 Ultimate team.

Poll : 0 votes