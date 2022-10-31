FIFA 23 Gary Medel Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Gary Medel Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can add another special card from the promo. This makes him the third player to appear in the game and succeed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao's card. With the SBC now live in the game, individuals can make another valuable addition to their Ultimate Team squad.

Flashback SBCs add unique versions of footballers celebrating memorable seasons/years in their lives. The most recent one celebrates the inclusion of Gary Medel in the FUT 20 Ultimate Scream promo. To mark the occasion, EA Sports has released a special card on the second anniversary of the moment.

Completing the Gary Medel Flashback SBC allows players to add a particular version of the Chilean footballer. Let's look at the challenges players will have to complete to unlock the card. In doing so, FIFA 23 players can also get an idea of the potential costs and how much they might have to spend.

The Gary Medel Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 offers greater options to the players in terms of defensive reinforcements

The Gary Medel Flashback SBC is on the higher end of the spectrum regarding tasks, and players will need to submit three different squads. Each squad has a different set of conditions that must be fulfilled by the players while completing the challenges.

Task 1 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 84 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 82

Task 2 - Top Form

# of players in the Squad: 11

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Task 3 - 84-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will also be able to earn three packs by completing the Gary Medel Flashback SBC, aside from the special card. Here are the three packs that will be available upon completion of each task:

1 Small Electrum Players Pack

1 Gold Pack

1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Players must spend between 69,000-72,000 FUT coins to complete all three tasks. With the use of fodder, they will be able to reduce the completion cost to a great extent. Task 3 is the costliest among the three due to the overall requirement, and fodder should be prioritized.

The card obtainable from the Gary Medel Flashback SBC is an 86-rated CDM card that can also be played on CB or CM. At first glance, it has some decent stats that could be helpful for FIFA 23 players.

With 85 Defense and 87 Physicality, the card will offer defensive stability at the back. 82 Passing means players can use him to build from the back and play him at his base position. The 78 Pace could have been higher, but it seems fair considering the position.

The special card is exceptionally well-rounded in stats and can fit in well with other Serie A players. Unfortunately, the price seems unreasonably high, which is the main issue with the Gary Medel Flashback SBC.

If a FIFA 23 player has plenty of surplus fodder, only then should they attempt to complete it.

