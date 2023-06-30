FIFA 23 Gavi Shapeshifters Objective set - How to complete, rewards, and more

The Gavi Shapeshifters Objective set is available for all FIFA 23 players and their Ultimate Team squad, and EA Sports has released this special card to celebrate the third week of the promo. The developers have released amazing items on the same occasion, and you can try acquiring them by opening different packs. However, it can be expensive as there's no guarantee of obtaining a special card. You can get a great promo item at a minimal cost by completing tonight's objective set.

With a little bit of strategy, you'll be able to unlock this promo card with minimum effort. While such objective sets often feature lackluster rewards, that isn't the case tonight. Let's look at the tasks of the Gavi Shapeshifters Objective set in FIFA 23.

How to complete the Gavi Shapeshifters Objective set easily in FIFA 23?

The main way to unlock the card is to complete all the given tasks within the allotted period. FIFA 23 players have the next six days to get Gavi's Shapeshifters item by completing the following challenges.

Tiki-Taka: Assist six goals using Spanish players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

6 With Style: Score six goals in Squad Battles matches using players with min. 80 DRI on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Bend It In Assist three goals using a Cross in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Spanish Success: Win eight Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. Three Spanish players in your starting 11.

You can complete the tasks in three different game modes in FIFA 23, and Squad Battles is the easiest option. You will be playing against AI and have the opportunity to determine the difficulty. This is the best way to complete all the tasks the fastest way possible.

You can also try completing the tasks of the Gavi Shapeshifters Objective set in Division Rivals or FUT Champions, but it's not the recommended process. You will be playing against human opponents, and it might be impossible to focus on the conditions of the tasks.

You'll get four in-game packs after completing the challenges of the Gavi Shapeshifters Objective set. If you're lucky, you might find a Shapeshifters Team 3 card from them. The main reward features a 93-rated RB card of Spanish prodigy. Gavi is a talented midfielder, but the nature of the Shapeshifters promo has altered his position. The item will certainly be a fun addition, especially considering it can be obtained for free.

