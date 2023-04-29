FIFA 23 Gerard Deulofeu TOTS Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Gerard Deulofeu TOTS Flashback SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players can add a great card at a reasonable price. This challenge is ideal for those who don’t want to rely on the market to get items from the latest promo. While most of those will require you to open packs, that’s not the case with this card. All you’ll need to do is complete the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The first task will be to estimate the total amount of coins you’ll need for the fodder. This will help gauge the value of this SBC. The best way to predict the possible costs is by going through the tasks of the Gerard Deulofeu TOTS Flashback SBC in FIFA 23.

The Gerard Deulofeu TOTS Flashback SBC is a perfect bargain option for any FIFA 23 player

Gerard Deulofeu is typically pretty pro-meta in FIFA 23, and his special cards are always a big hit. The latest SBC is the perfect opportunity if you are looking to add him to your squad. You must complete one task according to the given terms and conditions.

Task 1 - Gerard Deulofeu TOTS Flashback SBC

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 2

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Gerard Deulofeu TOTS Flashback SBC will cost about 50,000 FUT coins if you collect all the fodder from the market. While the potential cost is low, you should reduce it further by using the cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

The Gerard Deulofeu TOTS Flashback SBC is available for the next six days. You have time to grind for fodder. This can be done by ranking as high as possible in the different FIFA 23 game modes. This will earn you various packs that can be opened for more fodder.

Another great alternative is to complete the different resource-item challenges that are currently live. Some of them are not only cheap, they can also be completed multiple times. This will allow you to save your FUT coins without sacrificing the Gerard Deulofeu TOTS SBC.

After completing the challenge, you’ll get a 90-rated LW card which can also be played at LM. With 96 Pace and 92 Dribbling, it will be a handful for any defender in FIFA 23. The 88 Shooting and 87 Passing could be improved, but they dovetail well with the four-star weak foot and four-star skills.

