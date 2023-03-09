FIFA 23 Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC is an option for FIFA 23 players to earn a great card for their Ultimate Team squads without spending on packs or the FUT market. By completing the assigned tasks, players will be able to get a limited-edition card that was originally released during the FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup icons are a special version of the legends in FIFA 23, which were released to celebrate the mega event. These cards are a mixture of Prime and Mid versions of standard icons and come with great stats and overall boosts.

They're no longer available in packs, which will certainly raise the valuation of the Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC. This is a great opportunity for players to earn a card without spending a fortune on the market.

Let's take a look at all the tasks that are part of the Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC. This will allow players to estimate the amount of coins that would be needed for the fodder. This will also help FIFA 23 players decide if they should complete the challenge in the first place.

The Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC's appearance in FIFA 23 comes after an online leak

FIFA 23 leaks had hinted at a possible appearance of the Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC, and it has duly happened.

EA Sports has included five tasks, all of which have their own assigned conditions that will need to be followed during their competition.

While the order of completion isn't important, all five tasks will have to be completed within the allotted time to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Los Blancos

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Blaugrana

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC can be completed for about 150,000 FUT coins if a FIFA 23 player collects all the fodder from the FUT Market. This can be brought down if players use fodder from their own collection.

With the Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC being available until May 26, FIFA 23 players can take their own sweet time to complete it.

This will allow them to earn different rewards from game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. The earned packs can then be used to get the required fodder to complete the challenge.

Overall, the Gheorghe Hagi World Cup Icon SBC offers a really solid card in FIFA 23. The FUT Market price of the special card at the time of writing is around 190,000 coins, so the SBC's cost of completion is well justified. Not only can players complete it for cheap, but they can also earn more packs in doing so.

