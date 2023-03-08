FIFA 23 leaks reveal Gheorghe Hagi as an upcoming World Cup Icon SBC

Based on recent leaks by FIFATradingRomania on Twitter, the Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi is rumored to receive an Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team very soon. With Prime Icons now being in packs, EA Sports have begun releasing a wide variety of Icons as SBCs in Ultimate Team. With Hagi being a fan-favorite amongst many European football viewers, this SBC could potentially be an enticing deal.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Barcelona&Real Madrid player

UEFA Supercup Winner

🥲Huge potential in 1994’s WC

Our King

WC Icon Hagi is set to come as SBC soon



#fifa23 Barcelona&Real Madrid playerUEFA Supercup Winner🥲Huge potential in 1994’s WCOur KingWC Icon Hagi is set to come as SBC soon ⭐️Barcelona&Real Madrid player👑UEFA Supercup Winner🥲Huge potential in 1994’s WC🇷🇴 Our King👑✅WC Icon Hagi is set to come as SBC soon#fifa23 https://t.co/ZAHhTAS2uZ

Icons have been a mainstay of Ultimate Team ever since their introduction. Not only are these special items overpowered in-game, they are also extremely useful for building squads due to their contribution to team chemistry. EA Sports introduced the concept of Campaign Icons in FIFA 23, with World Cup Icons being part of the system.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

World Cup Icon Hagi is rumored to arrive as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Gheorghe Hagi is one of the most underrated footballers to ever grace the game. The Romanian maestro was regarded as one of the most technically gifted players of his generation, representing both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid during his playing days. He earned a World Cup Icon version due to his impressive performances in the 1994 World Cup, and is set to receive an SBC in FIFA 23.

What does the card look like in-game?

The 90-rated World Cup Icon card possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 88

Defending: 42

Passing: 90

Physicality: 65

Despite having an overall rating that's lower than his Prime version, this is arguably the most viable version of Hagi in the current meta of FIFA 23. He has more Pace than his 91-rated prime card, and even has the advantage of possessing a five-star weak-foot. This makes him far more effective in-game in comparison to his other variants.

How will the card perform in-game?

While he's not an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Hagi is certainly no slouch when it comes to the role of a playmaking attacker on the virtual pitch. He has sufficient Pace for a central attacking-midfielder (CAM), as well as exceptional Dribbling, Shooting, and Passing stats.

Furthermore, his upgraded five-star weak foot makes him unpredictable and more of a threat in front of goal, as he can shoot or pass with either foot. He possesses various alternate positions and can be deployed as a CAM, central midfielder, or left-midfielder, making him even more useful when it comes to squad building in the new chemistry system of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The card is currently worth 200,000 FUT coins in the transfer market, making him a cheap and viable option in FUT 23. Depending on how EA Sports prices the upcoming SBC, it could potentially be extremely popular with gamers due to the caliber of the card being offered.

Poll : 0 votes