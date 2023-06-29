FIFA 23 Gianluigi Buffon Premium Shapeshifters SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the second week of Shapeshifters approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the Gianluigi Buffon Premium Shapeshifters SBC for gamers to unlock. The legendary goalkeeper is still going strong at the age of 45, and EA Sports has provided him with a center-back version with this latest SBC item.

The second week of Shapeshifters has had an emphasis on the goalkeeper role. This is the first time in the franchise's history that shotstoppers have been positioned outside their comfort zone, with the Gianluigi Buffon being the latest inclusion.

The Gianluigi Buffon Premium Shapeshifters SBC allows gamers to unlock a CB version of the legendary Italian in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is a living legend of the sport and has been active for decades. He is currently plying his trade for his boyhood club Parma, where his journey in club football began years ago. He has not had many special versions in FIFA 23, but his popularity with the fanbase has earned him a special Shapeshifters SBC version in Ultimate Team.

How to unlock Buffon Premium Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this center-back version consists of just a single squad featuring the following squad restrictions and stipulations in its requirements:

Number of players from Italy: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of 85-rated fodder players and Team of the Season items in the current state of the FUT economy. However, with the latest TOTS or TOTS Moments upgrade SBC provided by EA Sports, gamers can easily craft the Buffon Premium Shapeshifters SBC with just untradeable items in their clubs.

Is it worth unlocking Gianluigi Buffon Premium Shapeshifters?

Goalkeepers who have received Shapeshifters in new positions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team have been surprisingly effective in their new roles on the virtual pitch. With the likes of Petr Cech and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic being excellent in their newly assigned positions, one can only assume that Buffon Premium Shapeshifters will offer a similar level. The 93-rated center-back version possesses these stats:

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 82

Shooting: 76

Defending: 96

Passing: 87

Physicality: 93

He also possesses four-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making him incredibly versatile as a center-back. Originally a goalkeeper, he also has the physical stature and tall frame to be an excellent defender in the current meta of FIFA 23.

While gamers might be concerned about his league not being ideal for chemistry, the card is a Premium Shapeshifters version and will be on full chemistry regardless of the rest of the squad.

