FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Icon Petr Cech SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The second week of Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has accomplished the unprecedented task of deploying goalkeepers in outfield positions, with Shapeshifters Icon Petr Cech being the latest inclusion. Gamers have been asking for this feature for a while, and the newest promo has delivered well on all expectations.

Shapeshifters Icon Petr Cech joins the likes of Manuel Neuer, Pepe Reina, and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in an elite group of goalkeepers who have received Shapeshifters versions as outfielders. With their authoritative physical stature and unique animations, using any of these items in FIFA 23 is a truly unique experience, and gamers will be eager to unlock the Czech legend to add to their squads.

Shapeshifters Icon Petr Cech can play as a striker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Shapeshifters Team 2 has lived up to the hype, providing gamers with brand-new ways to play the game by building unique squads with these latest cards. With Garrincha, Ousmane Dembele, and Antony Martial leading the line, the roster is packed with big names just as overpowered in FIFA 23 as popular in real life.

However, the area where Team 2 outshines the first batch of Shapeshifters is the introduction of goalkeepers in new roles. These shot-stoppers can now be deployed in outfield positions, creating an exciting and refreshing gaming experience for FUT enthusiasts. Shapeshifters Icon Petr Cech is the latest inclusion and can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23.

How to unlock Shapeshifters Icon Petr Cech in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to obtain the Czech legend consists of five squads, each with their own restrictions and pack rewards. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Silver players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum Bronze

League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Notch

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 180,000 FUT coins, which is understandable considering the price of 85 and 87-rated fodder cards in the current economy of FUT 23. However, with the SBC being available for the next 68 days, gamers will have plenty of time to gradually work through these segments and unlock the card for negligible costs.

With five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, Shapeshifters Icon Petr Cech is worth the coins for gamers looking to have some fun in the conclusive stages of the game. The 95-rated striker has a tall frame and impressive stats that will make him a force to be reckoned with in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes