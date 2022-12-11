FIFA 23 Hristo Stoichkov FUT World Cup Icon SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Hristo Stoichkov FUT World Cup Icon Squad Building Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for many FIFA 23 players to add a legendary card to their Ultimate Team squads. This challenge guarantees one such card for everyone who completes the SBC during the stipulated period.

In general, Icons are special cards of former footballers who have retired from the game and are regarded as legends. Each of these players comes in three versions - Base, Mid, and Prime. To mark the occasion of the FIFA World Cup, EA Sports has released special Icon cards, such as this Hristo Stoichkov item, which will only be available during the current season. While most of these exclusive offerings have appeared as weekly releases, the developers have ensured that players can opt for an alternative way to add them.

FIFA 23 players can now check the tasks and conditions they need to complete the Hristo Stoichkov FUT World Cup Icon SBC. This article will inform them of the cost related to unlocking the special card. It will also help them determine if the reward on offer is worth the time and FUT coins investment.

Hristo Stoichkov FUT World Cup Icon FIFA 23 SBC offers great card of Bulgarian legend

As lucrative as the current challenge is, completing the Hristo Stoichkov FUT World Cup Icon SBC won't be easy. EA Sports has added eight tasks in this Squad Building Challenge, each with specific conditions. Let's take a look at the requirements for each task below:

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - El Pistolero

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 6 - Top-Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 7 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 8 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

The estimated completion price of the Hristo Stoichkov FUT World Cup Icon SBC should be around 800,000 FUT coins if you have to buy all the 88 cards required. Partial use of fodder will bring down that cost, especially if you can satisfy the hard-to-meet conditions.

The 91-rated LW card, which is the reward for completing the SBC, looks fantastic in FIFA 23 and has some terrific stats. 91 Pace, 92 Shooting, and 91 Dribbling combine to form a lethal combo that can beat the best of defenders. The special card will be up for any challenge in FIFA 23 with a four-star Weak Foot and four-star Skill Moves.

The potential completion cost is the only downside associated with the Hristo Stoichkov FUT World Cup Icon SBC. A price of around 500,000 FUT coins may have been better justified for the Squad Building Challenge, considering the present state of FIFA 23

