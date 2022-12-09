FIFA 23 leaks suggest that Hristo Stoichkov will be arriving as a World Cup Icon SBC

The addition of World Cup Icons to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been a huge hit with fans, and the Bulgarian beast Hristo Stoichkov is rumored to be included on this roster as an SBC.

World Cup Icons receive an intermediate rating between their mid and prime versions, and since Prime Icons are yet to be released, World Cup cards are currently the best available versions of these legendary footballers.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Hristo Stoichkov is added to come WC Icon SBC Hristo Stoichkovis added to come WC Icon SBC 🚨Hristo Stoichkov 🇧🇬 is added to come WC Icon SBC🔥 https://t.co/1TOKBVRntl

FUT Sheriff on Twitter are renowned for reliable and accurate leaks when it comes to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and they have revealed that Stoichkov will arrive as a World Cup Icon SBC in the coming days.

With the ongoing World Cup reaching its most intense phase, this is the perfect time for EA to capitalize on the hype by releasing even more World Cup-themed content.

World Cup Icon Stoichkov will receive an amazing card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bulgarian legend Hristo Stoichkov has been a prominent part of the FUT Icon roster since his inclusion in FIFA 19. The left-footed dynamo had an illustrious career with FC Barcelona, but his contributions on the international stage for Bulgaria are finally being recognized with this World Cup Icon version in FIFA 23.

He is widely regarded as the greatest Bulgarian footballer of all time, leading Bulgaria to the semi-finals of the 1994 World Cup and securing the Golden Boot of the tournament in the process. He was a prolific goalscoring machine in his prime, and his stats in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will replicate his abilities on the virtual pitch.

What will his card look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FifaNewsEleven @FifaNewsEleven WC Icon is about to come via Icon SBC 🤯



Will you do him?



#FIFA23 #FIFAWorldCup StoichkovWC Icon is about to come via Icon SBCWill you do him? Stoichkov 🇧🇬 WC Icon is about to come via Icon SBC 💥🤯Will you do him?#FIFA23 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/K2rVznCo71

World Cup Icons are rated higher than their mid versions, but lower overall than their prime variants. This suggests that the latest version of Hristo Stoichkov will be 91-rated in-game. Despite possessing worse stats than his prime version, it is possible that the card will receive boosts in other aspects that make him better in-game, similar to the likes of Bobby Moore, Luis Figo, and Emilio Butragueno.

How will the card perform in-game?

The current meta of FIFA 23 is all about pace, making Stoichkov an absolute beast in-game. However, there are still a few concerns with his base and mid variants that keep him from being as popular with fans as some of the other Icons. He possesses a three-star weak foot and low stamina, which is not ideal for an attacker of his caliber.

FUT enthusiasts will be hoping that EA Sports provide him with the same treatment as the likes of Samuel Eto'o by improving aspects of his game that need upgrades, turning him into an absolute beast in-game.

