FIFA 23 Hugo Sanchez Mid Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 has a new Hugo Sanchez Mid Icon SBC, allowing players to possibly add an icon card prior to the World Cup events. Plenty of new content is coming up soon, but one can get their hands on special cards by completing the challenge.

Icons are unique cards belonging to former footballers who retired as game legends. These cards add a lot of value to someone's Ultimate Team squad, as they have a robust set of stats and overall. Each icon card has three variants - base, mid, and prime.

Let's look at the Hugo Sanchez Mid Icon SBC and the challenges required to be completed. FIFA 23 players will also be able to determine the completion costs to earn the special card.

The Hugo Sanchez Mid Icon SBC is a relatively complex challenge in FIFA 23

Player-item SBCs tend to be more complex as they come with more challenges. The Hugo Sanchez Mid Icon SBC has six different tasks, each with its conditions. Let's take a look at the conditions of each task that a FIFA 23 player will have to complete to earn the icon.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad

Task 3 - Colchoneros

# of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Pentapichichi

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Players have a month to complete the Hugo Sanchez Mid Icon SBC. They can take a patient approach and complete it with fodder, bringing down costs. This will allow one to save their FUT coins, which could be pivotal for all upcoming content.

FIFA 23 players can estimate between 265,000-270,000 coins to complete all the tasks. This is in consideration of a scenario where all 66 cards will have to be purchased from the market to complete the challenges.

Hugo Sanchez Mid Icon SBC is a decent challenge considering its potential costs and the stats on this card. It can be completed for a lot less with the partial use of fodder. The icon card will also be helpful in fulfilling chemistry needs.

However, FIFA 23 players can also wait as plenty of new content will be added to the game over the next few days. This includes the brand-new Path to Glory, adding some truly special cards. A FUT World Cup Swaps program will also be released, allowing players to exchange tokens for more cards.

