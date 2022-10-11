FIFA 23 Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno Dynamic Duos SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A second set of dynamic duos SBC is now live in FIFA 23, featuring the Leeds United pair of Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno. This is the second such challenge following the release of Chancel Mbemba and Luis Suarez.

Player-item SBCs tend to have the most value in Ultimate Team as they offer player cards as rewards. These cards can be very beneficial in improving one's squad. Moreover, the challenges don't rely on luck, and players are assured of what they're getting.

Usually, player-item SBCs offer a single special card at a time. In comparison, the dynamic duos SBC offers a pair. Notably, FIFA 23 players can choose between the two. They will be able to unlock the special card and use it in their respective squads.

FIFA 23's second dynamic duos SBC allows players to chase single cards

The latest dynamic duos SBC comes with two sets of challenges. One features Leeds United winger Jack Harrison while the other contains a special version of Spanish footballer Rodrigo Moreno. Each card requires a single set of squads to be submitted.

Jack Harrison

# of players from England: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rodrigo Moreno

# of players from Spain: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete both challenges of dynamic duos, players can expect a cost between 45,000-48,000 FUT coins. The Jack Harrison task will cost around 16,000 FUT coins, while the one for Rodrigo Moreno will require 30,000.

The final expense will vary based on whether or not a player chooses to complete both tasks. It will also depend on the fodder used to fulfill tasks.

The latest challenge is available for a week, so players can choose to be patient. This will allow them to increase the use of fodder and reduce the final costs. It will also help them commit vital resources elsewhere. Notably, both cards are untradeable and can't be sold on the market.

Rodrigo Moreno's card

Rodrigo has received an 84-rated CAM card that can also be played as a striker or in the central midfield. The card possesses decent value with a good amount of pace. 85 Dribbling, 84 Shooting and 83 Passing are decent stats to work with. That said, the 3* Weak Foot could be a problem if someone wants to use him as a striker.

Jack Harrison's card

Jack Harrison is the other half of the dynamic duos SBC in FIFA 23. The Leeds United midfielder has an 84-rated LM card in FIFA 23. Players can also deploy him at LW or RM with position modifiers. With 87 Pace and 86 Dribbling, the card can hold its own. Like his other half, he also has a 3* Weak Foot rating. Furthermore, his 80 Finishing is decent at best.

While both cards have notable weaknesses, they offer excellent value for money. The Jack Harrison card looks like a bargain for 16,000 FUT coins and can be very rewarding. That said, a lesser price for Rodrigo would have made the SBC much more viable for FIFA 23 players.

Poll : 0 votes