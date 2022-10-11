Is FIFA 23 the last game in the series?

FIFA 23 is the latest addition to the franchise that has enthralled football fans for decades every year, and EA Sports has brought exciting elements with it. The series has become bigger and bigger as the years have gone on and has grown into one of the most popular titles in the world of video games.

That being said, this year is special for developers of EA Sports and the franchise at large. FIFA's presence in the title has been due to a license owned by EA Sports. Their agreement was with an international organization with the same name, which gave the series the very identity it was built upon.

That's set to change as the license is will expire next year. This has left a lot of hardcore fans in the lurch over what's to come and whether it could mean the end of the franchise as everyone knows it. Thankfully, EA Sports has been preemptive with what's occurring and has already informed the community about what the future post FIFA 23 looks like.

FIFA 23 will be the last of its kind, franchise set to get a complete rebrand

The answer to the question in the title is both, a yes and a no — FIFA 23 is the last game where the iconic name is present. The title was released on September 30 and fans are reasonably happy with what's being offered.

Yet, some argue there will be a brand new franchise in the coming years. This comes after the fact that the series will be renamed EA Sports FC next year. However, the name hasn't been locked down and may change along those lines.

It remains to be seen which direction EA Sports will take following the name change. FIFA 23, the last of a long list of games, has created a special part in the hearts of the players. As usual, there are criticism points applicable to any title. Expectations are also high as enthusiasts want EA Sports to make the current game a memorable experience.

Additionally, the FIFA World Cup will take place in November in Qatar and the last time such an event happened, FIFA 18 had themed promos, a new mode, and more. Such additions are yet to arrive in FIFA 23, but fans think EA Sports will do something similar.

This has built up the community's excitement as they have always loved new game modes and content. For EA Sports, the focus will also be on the upcoming franchise as they will replace a legacy that is over two decades old. Rebrands don't always work, and Konami and eFootball realized it the hard way.

The American giants remain buoyant about how EA Sports FC will allow them to harness their untapped potential and take the series to a new height. For many hardcore fans, it will start something new with the older series ending with FIFA 23.

What new riches EA Sports will be able to find is uncertain as of now. For the time being, all hands are on deck to make this year's release the best of the franchise.

