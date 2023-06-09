FIFA 23 James Milner End of an Era objective set - How to complete, all free rewards, and more

The James Milner End of an Era objective is a new addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which coincides with the start of the Ultimate TOTS promo. The latest promo has added some amazing items, including the TOTS Awards Winners card, which features some of the best offerings in Ultimate Team. However, you'll have to be extremely lucky to find even one of them from the packs.

But you can enjoy a nice alternative: the James Milner End of an Era objective set. You'll neither have to rely on your luck nor will you have to open any packs. With some strategy, you can add a high-overall card for minimal cost. Let's look at the tasks that are part of this set in FIFA 23 and all the rewards they offer.

FIFA 23 James Milner End of an Era objective set tasks

There are four different tasks that are part of the James Milner End of an Era objective. You can complete them in any order you wish, as long as they are done before they expire from Ultimate Team.

Merseyside Throughway: Assist a goal with a Through Ball in 3 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) while having at least 3 Liverpool players in your starting lineup.

You can complete these tasks in different FIFA 23 game modes, but the easiest one will be Squad Battles. In this, you take on AI-controlled opponents, and you have control over their difficulty. Naturally, this will enable you to make the task easier and finish the quests quicker.

FIFA 23 James Milner End of an Era objective set rewards

The main reward is the special 92-rated CM card you'll unlock upon completing all the tasks. It can also be played at RB, LB, and CDM, with the help of position modifiers. That's not all, since every individual task will also offer you free in-game packs.

75+ Rated Rare Player

Gold Pack

Two Players Pack

Small Electrum Players Pack

Traditionally, these packs don't offer too much value, but the potential of each one increases thanks to the TOTS promo. Moreover, they're a nice bonus as part of the full objective set, where the main reward is the End of an Era card.

