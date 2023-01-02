FIFA 23 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Winter Wildcards SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to obtain a unique card from the ongoing promo by completing a dedicated SBC. The 86-rated boosted Bellegarde item is quite a lucrative offer for players looking to add a central midfielder to their FUT squads.

EA has been releasing Winter Wildcards challenges on a regular basis, providing a steady stream of special content for gamers wanting to get their hands on some permanently boosted cards from the special promo. Here's a quick guide on optimally completing the Bellegarde Winter Wildcards SBC.

Bellegarde Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge has arrived in FIFA 23

After the World Cup, FIFA 23 has been inundated with a variety of content centered around the holiday season. The Bellegarde challenge is the latest player SBC, in which you have to complete two tasks to get the exclusive item. Here are the requirements you need to meet.

Task 1 - France

Number of players in the squad: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 83

Number of players from France in the squad: Minimum of 1

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 12,000-15,000 FUT coins across platforms

Task 2 - Ligue 1

Number of players in the squad: 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Number of players from Ligue 1 in the squad: Minimum of 1

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 27,000-32,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Is the SBC worth it?

Players looking to build a squad from scratch to complete the SBC will require somewhere around 44,000 FUT, which is a relatively sizeable sum of coins for any card. However, the 86-rated CM item is quite a decent reward.

Using fodder will, of course, lower the aforementioned cost. Players have two weeks to complete the challenge. They may wait and see if the cost of cards to use in the SBC sees a dip in the FIFA 23 transfer market. This will help reduce the expenses required to accomplish the challenge.

What's more, the two tasks are simple enough. This means that even casual players will be able to complete them. The tasks present no complicated conditions. Seeing as there are no chemistry requirements, players are free to use a large variety of cards to meet the squad-rating conditions.

That said, while the tasks look simple enough, they may cost quite a lot to complete if the items that need to be used are not chosen optimally. FIFA 23 players should ideally pick cheaper Gold cards belonging to smaller nations to keep the overall cost down. That said, they must ensure they maintain an 83 or 84 squad rating for the two tasks.

The upgraded Bellegarde card is the main attraction of the SBC. The player has received a nice 11-point boost to his overall rating compared to his base card. His stats have been enhanced across the board, giving him a high pace of 87 and 86 dribbling. Shooting (75) and passing (83) have also seen substantial boosts, making him a nice addition to any FIFA 23 midfield.

On top of the group reward, the Bellegarde Winter Wildcard, players will also get packs for completing the individual tasks. This will make the SBC worthwhile for most FUT players, especially those looking for some French links in the midfield.

