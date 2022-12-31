FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC is now live on Ultimate Team and has coincided with the release of the second set of special items. The ongoing promo has been highly popular, and the resource-item SBCs have contributed to helping players earn more rewards for their Ultimate Team squads.

Resource-item SBCs tend to reward in-game packs rather than special cards. However, they are easier to complete and cost very little in comparison.

This makes them perfect for veteran players who can utilize their existing fodder to try for something more worthwhile. These challenges are also easy for beginners since they don't have high completion costs.

Let's look at the tasks players will need to undertake to complete the Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC. First, this will give players an idea about the number of required coins in terms of the fodder value. While the final reward will depend on luck, knowing the required amount of coins is always helpful for any player.

The Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC in FIFA 23 offers another Swaps token as a reward

Like all resource-item challenges, the Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC is not very difficult to complete. There's only one task, so players must submit a single squad.

Of course, the conditions will have to be met while submitting, but they aren't difficult to begin with. Let's take a look at the conditions that have to be maintained while submitting the solo squad.

Task 1 - Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC

Clubs: Min 5

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 13

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC is one of the easiest to complete and will require about 4,000 FUT coins. However, players can find the fodder in their collection and complete it without spending any coins.

The SBC is also live for a week, so players can use the weekly rewards from the different game modes in FIFA 23.

Since there's neither a stringent demand in terms of chemistry nor overall, players can complete it quite easily. It's also not mandatory to use gold cards, which makes things even cheaper.

However, players are advised to use rare gold cards since silver versions are more expensive due to their lower supplies.

FIFA 23 players will obtain two different rewards after completing the Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC. One is a Small Gold Players Pack, which doesn't have much value.

The associated odds of the pack aren't great, and the chances of getting something valuable aren't significantly high.

However, FIFA 23 players should complete the Winter Wildcards Challenge 4 SBC due to the additional token it offers.

These tokens can be exchanged in the ongoing Winter Wildcards Swaps program. Some truly valuable rewards are part of the swaps program.

Some of these rewards come with much better statistical odds. So while the final item might not be guaranteed, the chance of finding valuable cards in these packs is higher.

FIFA 23 players can also choose to go for the Winter Wildcards Tonali and Trippier. Both can be unlocked with tokens and are solid options for anyone's Ultimate Team squad.

Poll : 0 votes