FIFA 23 Jeremiah St. Juste Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The Jeremiah St. Juste Futties SBC can now be attempted, and this is the third special challenge released as part of FIFA 23's Futties promo. EA Sports has launched a terrific set of cards via this series, including a 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo, currently available in packs. As good as these items are, you'll have to rely on your luck to pack them.

Moreover, they are very expensive to obtain from the FUT. Luckily, to get Jeremiah St. Juste's promo card, all one has to do is complete this SBC.

In this endeavor, your first task will be to estimate the possible number of coins you'll have to spend to beat FIFA 23's latest challenge. This will help you determine if the SBC is worth attempting. The best way to determine this challenge's completion cost involves analyzing the Jeremiah St. Juste Futties SBC's tasks.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Jeremiah St. Juste Futties SBC solutions

St. Juste is coming as SBC during FUTTIES!



#fifa23

The Jeremiah St. Juste Futties SBC is one of the easiest special challenges to arrive in this title recently, and EA Sports has included only one task in it. While you will still have to meet its terms and conditions, this challenge shouldn't be too much trouble to complete. Here are its requirements:

Task - Jeremiah St. Juste Futties SBC

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from this title's FUT market, the Jeremiah St. Juste Futties SBC will cost around 60,000 coins. While this figure is not very high, you can lower it further using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. This will also allow you to reuse items that have no utility in your main squad.

As the SBC is available for six days, you can use this time to grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This way, you'll win different packs based on your performance, enabling you to open them to obtain more fodder items.

New FUTTIES Player Item

93 Jeremiah St. Juste

93 Jeremiah St. Juste

You can also exchange cards you don't need through resource-item challenges. These are not only cheap to complete, but you might get items that have better use value for doing that. You could get cards that might fit straight into your first team/help you complete special SBCs. This is a great way of improving your squad without spending a lot of coins.

After completing tonight's challenge, you'll get a 93-rated CB card with outstanding Pace; however, the Overall of this item could have been higher. The low cost of completing this SBC makes it ideal for relative beginners.

It's worth noting that St. Juste's base version is one of the fastest defenders in FIFA 23.