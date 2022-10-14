FIFA 23 Joao Mario RTTK SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA has just released the Joao Mario RTTK SBC, and players can now obtain the unique FIFA 23 Road To The Knockouts card by completing the dedicated Squad Building Challenge.

RTTK cards are special cards featuring players who stood apart from the crowd in the initial Group stages of the European Championships, including the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Cards in the promo have the ability to get dual upgrades depending on how the player's team performs in the last three matches in the Group Stage of their respective tournaments.

While players can pack these cards through other means, the dedicated SBC allows them to obtain the upgradeable card without depending on pack luck or spending lots of FUT coins. Here is a simple guide on how to complete Joao Mario's RTTK Squad Building Challenge.

Joao Mario becomes latest RTTK card in FIFA 23 to get a dedicated SBC

Macartneyyt - #FIFA22 @macartneyyt



82 Rated Squad

84 Rated Squad x1 TOTW



Completing? #FIFA23 RTTK Joao Mario SBC is out now!82 Rated Squad84 Rated Squad x1 TOTWCompleting? RTTK Joao Mario SBC is out now! 🇵🇹82 Rated Squad84 Rated Squad x1 TOTWCompleting? 👀 #FIFA23 https://t.co/wZoPUBnhTV

Players looking to get their hands on the unique card need to complete two separate SBCs. Here are the requirements for the two individual challenges, with an approximate cost depending on the current FIFA 23 transfer market.

Challenge 1 - Portugal

Number of players in the Squad: Minimum of 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 82

Number of Portuguese players: Minimum 1

Rewards: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack

Approximate cost: 7,000 - 9,000 FUT coins

Challenge 2 - Top Form

Number of players in the Squad: Minimum of 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Number of players from Team of The Week: Minimum 1

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack

Approximate cost: 30,000 - 34,000 FUT coins

The challenge was released in FIFA 23 on October 13 and the central midfielder from Benfica has quite a good boost to his stats already. Despite being in the Champions League with PSG and Juventus, the Portuguese side have done pretty well, remaining unbeaten in the four matches they have played so far.

Their 1-1 draw with PSG this Wednesday leaves them tied at the top of the table with the Parisians at eight points each. For Joao Mario to get the dual upgrade, Benfica need to win both of their last two group matches against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

Seeing as they managed to beat both of them in the previous leg, there's a high possibility of that happening again. Winning a single match also ensures that the RTTK card will get the qualification upgrade, giving Mario another boost to his overall stats.

The RTTK promo was highly successful last year and has been highly sought after by FIFA 23 Ultimate players this season because of their ability to get quick upgrades. However, cards that can be obtained from completing the SBC cannot be traded for coins in the FUT market.

That said, Joao Mario has received some nice upgrades to his overall which stands at 85 on his RTTK card. Even if he fails to get the dual upgrades, a single upgrade will push him to 86, with useful enhancements to his good dribbling and passing stats.

For a comparably lower price of around 40,000 FUT coins, FIFA 23 players looking for a CM card may very well try their hand at the SBC.

Poll : 0 votes