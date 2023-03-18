FIFA 23 Johan Cruyff Mid Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

In an unexpected turn of events, the Johan Cruyff Mid Icon SBC is now available in FIFA 23, offering an extremely interesting option for one's Ultimate Team squads.

The special icon SBC arrived without any prior information, creating a huge buzz among the community. Cruyff has a special place in every football fan’s heart, and players can now obtain a magnificent card without relying on luck.

Icon cards are quite popular as they represent special versions of former legends. Johan Cruyff’s Icon cards are extremely coveted due to their excellent skills and pro-meta stats. All versions of the Dutchman are quite hard to find in the market, but players now have an effective alternative.

Let’s look at the tasks from the Johan Cruyff Mid Icon SBC. This will enable players to gauge the number of coins needed for the fodder.

Johan Cruyff Mid Icon SBC is a great choice for FIFA 23 players despite its steep cost

Few would have expected the Johan Cruyff Mid Icon SBC to be cheap, considering the card's ability. EA Sports has included 11 tasks to unlock the special card. All of them have their own rewards and conditions that must be satisfied to get the popular version in FIFA 23.

Task 1 – Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Task 2 – Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Task 3 – Jopie

# of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 – The Flying Dutchman

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 – League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 – 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 7 – Top Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 8 – 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 9 - Top Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 10 – 89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 11 – 89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Johan Cruyff Mid Icon SBC can be completed for about 1,800,000 million FUT coins if a FIFA 23 player collects all the fodder from the market. One can reduce costs by using fodder from their own collection. As of March 17, players have 11 more weeks to complete the challenge and unlock the card.

FIFA 23 players can grind fodder from different modes and reduce the completion cost. This will enable them to prudently save some much-required coins and complete the Johan Cruyff Mid Icon SBC.

