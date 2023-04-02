FIFA 23 Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can complete the Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC (Squad Building Challenge) that’s live in Ultimate Team. It is the latest challenge to introduce a promo card from FUT Birthday. Tonight’s SBC arrives a couple of days after it was leaked online on Twitter. Players can add another great card to their Ultimate Team squad without relying on packs.

All one needs to do is submit the required squads before the SBC expires. The first thing to do is to get an estimate of the number of coins required for the necessary amount of fodder.

The best way to get an idea of the potential costs is to analyze the tasks associated with the Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC.

FIFA 23 players can unlock pro-meta item by completing Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC

To complete the Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC, you must undertake two tasks in FIFA 23. Each task has assigned conditions that must be fulfilled within the allotted time.

Task 1 – France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FIFA 23 market, the Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC will cost around 60,000 FUT coins. What you can do instead is use fodder that’s already there in your collection. This will help you reduce the final cost and also recycle some of the cards that have no other use.

If you’re short of fodder, you can complete some ongoing resource item challenges. Some are also repeatable, so complete them multiple times to earn more packs.

The Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC will be live for the next two weeks at the time of writing (March 2). Hence, you can also grind game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will fetch you some valuable packs every week, allowing you to increase the volume of your fodder.

You will be rewarded with an 87-rated LM card for your efforts to complete this SBC. The 5-star Skills and 90 Dribbling make this card effective. The 92 Pace is another strong aspect of the special card that can work well in the meta. All the item needs is a boost to its Shooting and Passing with the help of chemistry styles.

