FIFA 23 Jonathan Ikone vs Lucas Paqueta Showdown SBC:  How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Jonathan Ikone vs Lucas Paqueta Showdown SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can unlock two exciting cards for their respective squads. The latest challenge comes ahead of the UEFA Conference League final. You can make the most of it by getting these special items without relying on any pack. All you need to do is complete the tasks that are part of the challenges.

The first task will be to estimate the possible costs required to complete the SBC. This will be determined by the amount of fodder you need and will help you decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place.

The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the FIFA 23 Jonathan Ikone vs Lucas Paqueta Showdown SBC tasks.

Easy solutions to complete the FIFA 23 Jonathan Ikone vs Lucas Paqueta Showdown SBC

EA Sports has kept things predictable with the latest Jonathan Ikone vs Lucas Paqueta Showdown SBC. There are two separate challenges, and you can only complete one. Both items require finishing two tasks according to the given conditions.

Lucas Paqueta Showdown SBC

Task 1 – Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 87 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Jonathan Ikone Showdown SBC

Task 1 – France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 87 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you complete both challenges, the Jonathan Ikone vs Lucas Paqueta Showdown SBC will cost around 320,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

The Jonathan Ikone vs Lucas Paqueta Showdown SBC is available for the next six days as of writing (June 1). You can grind FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles to earn more fodder. Several cheap resource-item challenges can also be completed for the same purpose.

Note that one of these cards will get future upgrades based on the final results. Hence, decide wisely if you are obtaining only one of the two items in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes