FIFA 23 Jonjoe Kenny Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated coins, and more

The FIFA 23 Jonjoe Kenny Winter Wildcards SBC is now live in Ultimate Team, and players can add another special acquisition to their respective squads. These SBCs have allowed one to vastly improve their squads without relying on packs or the FUT market.

While many are excited by the opportunity to open packs, these challenges allow for a healthy alternative. While they can cost more than usual, players can ensure the addition of special cards. Moreover, they're in control of the rewards and can decide beforehand if they will be worth their investment.

Let's look at all the tasks associated with Jonjoe Kenny Winter Wildcards SBC. This will explain how many coins will be required to get the required amount of fodder. Additionally, FIFA 23 players can observe the stats on the Winter Wildcards item and decide its value beforehand.

The Jonjoe Kenny Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23 offers a great chance to get a card from ongoing promo

Player-item SBCs can sometimes be complex, depending on the final rewards. EA Sports has kept it relatively simple with the Jonjoe Kenny Winter Wildcards SBC, listing two essential tasks. Both have their own set of challenges, which must be fulfilled.

Task 1 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Jonjoe Kenny Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA 23 players will require about 50,000 FUT coins. This is when a player will complete the challenge with the entire fodder bought from the market. Using fodder from a player's collection will certainly reduce the final cost.

One can save coins by taking a more patient approach to the challenge, as it's available for two weeks. They can use the weekly rewards to reduce the final costs. The saved coins can be utilized elsewhere, especially as the TOTY promo arrives later in the month.

By completing the Jonjoe Kenny Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA 23 players will obtain a special card from the footballer. It has an 87 overall and RB as the base position. Players will also be able to use the card at RWB or LB with the help of a position modifier.

The card's standout stat is the 91 Pace which looks outstanding at first glance. Being a side back, Kenny's Winter Wildcards item has decent defensive and physicals relative to the position.

While the cost is slightly higher, the card is a great alternative to Kieran Trippier's Winter Wildcards item. Players should use fodder from their collection to save FUT coins, which will also increase the valuation of the rewards.

