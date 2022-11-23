FIFA 23 Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC is live on FIFA 23, and players can add a special card to their Ultimate Team squad. This is also the first instance where a Moments card is celebrating its moment of brilliance at the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA 23 has already witnessed the release of Moments cards in the Ultimate Team. These selections typically highlight a moment of the footballer's brilliance to whom it's assigned. Naturally, these cards come with boosted stats and overall with players having to complete their challenges. Aside from completing the challenges, there's no other way for players to obtain these cards.

The Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC was leaked earlier in the evening on social media, but players can finally have a detailed look at the tasks. In addition, FIFA 23 players will also be able to assess the FUT coins they need to complete the challenges. With the card's stats available to all, players can evaluate the card's quality before investing any FUT coin.

The Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC celebrates a special moment of the Colombian in FIFA 23

The Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC is relatively more complex as it has four tasks. Each one has its own challenges, resulting in higher completion costs. Let's look at all the criteria of the tasks and how FIFA 23 players can complete the SBC.

Task 1 - Colombia

# of players from Colombia: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - 86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

By completing all four tasks, players will get four player packs, but the main reward will be the special card. The Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC will cost a FIFA 23 player around 175,000 FUT coins to complete. This is when a player completes all five tasks with fodder bought from the market.

Using fodder from their squad, FIFA 23 players will be able to bring down the completion costs. These FUT coins can be used elsewhere, and the lower completion costs indirectly mean a greater valuation of the Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC. Players can also use the content from the four reward packs to complete the challenge.

The 87-rated RM card has strong stats that could make the special edition valuable to a player. With 94 Pace and 90 Dribbling, the Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC card could be a vital asset in terms of meta.

The 3* Weak Foot is an obvious weakness, but Cuadrado boats a 5* Skill Move on the card. 80 Shooting and 82 Passing might not be great stats, but they can be improved using the correct chemistry styles. Overall, the Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments SBC is well-valued in FIFA 23, and it's a good choice for those who have Serie A squads.

