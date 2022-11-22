FIFA 23 leaks hint at Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments card coming soon to Ultimate Team

A new Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments card is set to arrive in FIFA 23 if the latest leaks are to be believed. The new leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has been extremely accurate with his insider reveals so far. While not much is known about the upcoming card, it has got the community excited about what's to come.

Plenty of special cards have been added to FIFA 23 so far on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup. These cards are accessible to players in different forms, with some of them available as SBCs. It's unclear how the Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments card will be available, but the strongest possibility appears to be as an SBC.

If it releases via SBC, every player will have an equal chance of obtaining it in-game. While SBCs sometimes cost more, they take away the reliance on luck as players can be sure about the rewards they will get. This allows players to ensure that any addition to their Ultimate Team squad is worth their investment.

The leaked Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments card in FIFA 23 can be a valuable addition for many players

The current stats of the Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments card in FIFA 23 are unknown. FUT Sheriff has made their predictions, and they have mentioned it will be an 87-rated RB card. The card will be excellent in terms of Pace and Dribbling if the actual stats turn out to be like the predicted ones. However, players must wait for the actual card to arrive to know more details.

World Cup Moments cards are a special version of the standard Moments items which appear as SBCs in the Ultimate Team. Usually, the cards celebrate a particular highlight from a footballer's career, which remains in fans' memories for a long time. While the core theme of the World Cup Moments cards will likely be the same, it will be a celebration of special memories of the footballer from the FIFA World Cup.

It remains to be seen if the leaked Juan Cuadrado World Cup Moments card will appear in FIFA 23. Players will then be able to determine what kind of card it is and how many FUT coins will be needed to unlock the card.

There are plenty of special cards to obtain in the Ultimate Team at the moment. Players can add a Path to Glory card from packs and SBCs. They can also exchange swap tokens to get special cards. Additionally, EA Sports has added World Cup icons that have been in very high demand in the community.

