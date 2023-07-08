FIFA 23 Kiliann Sildillia Level Up SBC- How to complete, costs, and more

The Kiliann Sildillia Level Up SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can earn the base version of a really interesting promo item for their respective squads. The latest challenge comes on the second night of the new event, introducing some special cards. They can be obtained from packs, and each can get an upgraded version based on certain conditions. This makes them potentially quite lucrative for players, but finding them in packs depends on luck. You can avoid that by completing tonight’s challenge.

The first step will be to predict the total number of coins required to get the necessary fodder. This will help you decide on attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to get the predicted cost will be by analyzing the Kiliann Sildillia Level Up SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to complete the Kiliann Sildillia Level Up SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has kept the challenge simple as it has only one task. The terms and conditions of the task are also very easy to understand and meet, and even beginner players will not face any issues.

Task - Kiliann Sildillia Level Up SBC

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the market, the Kiliann Sildillia Level Up SBC will cost about 25,000 FUT coins. Despite the low amount, you can save your resources by using cards already available in your collection. As tonight’s challenge is available for the next 12 days (as on July 8), you can use the time to grind the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Doing so will earn you weekly rewards, which include packs and FUT coins. Some cards from the packs will be usable in tonight’s challenge, reducing the final costs.

You can also use the cards you don’t need in resource-item challenges. This will help you obtain items that could be directly used in your main squad. If not, you can always use them in special challenges like the one released tonight. This will help you get special items for your squad while saving your coins simultaneously.

After completing the challenge, you’ll get a 91-rated RB card, which can also be played as an RWB. However, you’ll be able to get an upgraded 93-rated copy of the same footballer by completing a simple task in FIFA 23 - score a goal with a defender in 5 separate matches while having Sidillia’s 91-rated item and three other French footballers in the starting lineup.

Poll : 0 votes