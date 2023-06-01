FIFA 23 La Liga POTM Nicolas Jackson SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the latest La Liga POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Villareal's Nicolas Jackson winning Player of the Month for May. This Senegalese forward has been instrumental in his side's success in the league this season; May offered a fitting conclusion to his impressive campaign.

Nicolas Jackson scored five goals and provided two assists that month. This helped the Yellow Submarines secure European qualification, as they came fifth in the league table. He has been rewarded for his efforts with a La Liga POTM award and a special boosted SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

La Liga POTM Nicolas Jackson is now available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Senegalese superstar has received a La Liga POTM item that rivals some of FIFA 23's best Team of the Season attackers. Gamers can get their hands on this incredible card by completing a simple SBC.

The SBC that unlocks this special card requires only a single squad, which must adhere to these stipulations:

Players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Players with minumum OVR of 85: Minimum two in your starting lineup

Team rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

This SBC's overall completion cost is around 30,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by its requirement of 85-rated fodder cards. These items are inflated in price right now due to the influx of Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 23, boosting the value of this POTM inclusion as well. However, gamers can bring down their expenses by using untradeable items from their clubs.

Is it worth unlocking La Liga POTM Nicolas Jackson in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The latest POTM card has an overall rating of 89 and showcases the following stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 92

Defending: 50

Passing: 84

Physicality: 89

Not only is this footballer capable of playing as a striker on the virtual pitch, he can also be deployed as a center-forward, central attacking midfielder, or left-midfielder. This greatly boosts his viability in the new chemistry system of FUT. His rather cheap price also makes him an absolute bargain for gamers looking for an overpowered La Liga attacker on a tight budget.

With Team of the Season being in full swing in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers are always looking to add new players to their squad to achieve better results. La Liga TOTS was especially impressive, offering a wide gallery of overpowered items for gamers to try out.

However, such cards often fetch a high price in the FUT transfer market, making Nicolas Jackson a refreshing change of pace.

