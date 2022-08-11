FIFA 23 leaked overall rating hints at a major changes for superstars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe

There's more than a month left for FIFA 23 to be released, but customary leaks have started doing the rounds.

A fresh set of insider reveals by a leaker has potentially indicated the ratings of superstars, including Kylian Mbappe. It could also mean that the French champion might not be the game's highest-rated footballer. If the rumors turn out to be accurate, it will be an exciting turn of events.

FIFA 23 will be the last of the series with the iconic title as EA Sports prepares for a change in strategy. Once the license expires with FIFA, the series will be known as EA Sports FC, based on the information available.

However, it's not just nostalgia, as the developers have promised many things with the upcoming game. The recent reveal of player overalls will undoubtedly excite fans as September 30 arrives slowly.

Fresh leaks hint at changes in footballer ratings in FIFA 23

Earlier on August 11, leaker FUT Sheriff shared unrevealed information from FIFA 23 beta, which contains the overall ratings of four superstars who will be present in the game. It includes none other than Kylian Mbappe, who will be the cover icon of this year's edition.

If the rumors are accurate, Mbappe has received an upgrade to 92, making him the highest-rated player in FIFA 23. He was rated 91 in FIFA 22 and could get an upgrade based on his performance.

Despite underwhelming performances, Cristiano Ronaldo was among the best. However, it might not be enough as he is rumored to be on the receiving end of a downgrade. Recent rumors suggest that his rating has gone down to 90 from 91, but he still looks sure to be the highest-rated footballer at Manchester United.

Many believed that Mohamed Salah's 89 rating was criminal, and EA Sports seems to have listened to the feedback. The recent leak hints that Salah would be upgraded to a rating of 91, which would see the Egyptian enter the 90-rating club for the first time. The upgrade will also bring him quite close to the highest-rated footballers who will be present in FIFA 23.

Karim Benzema capped off a brilliant season that saw him win the UEFA Champions League, and La Liga. Age has seen him evolve like a fine wine, and his performances have been of the highest standards.

The brilliant performances might have resulted in an overall upgrade for Karim Benzema. As per the same leak, the Frenchman will be rated at 91, a noticeable upgrade from his FIFA 22 rating.

It should be noted that these rumors are not officially confirmed, and players are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt. Kylian Mbappe's rumored rating remains consistent with earlier leaks, and there could be some truth in the rumors.

All of the information will be clear around the middle of September when EA Sports traditionally reveals essential details related to player ratings. Aside from downgrades and upgrades, it will be interesting to note who becomes the highest-rated footballer in FIFA 23.

