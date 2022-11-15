FIFA 23 leaks hint at terrific Franck Ribery End of an Era card coming soon to the game

FIFA 23 players could get their hands on a Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team if leaks are anything to go by. The fresh set of leaks comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who broke the news on social media. FUT Sheriff has been accurate with the leaks thus far, which will be music to users' ears.

The End of an Era is a special SBC that includes unique cards of footballers who have announced their retirements. These cards can only be obtained by completing the challenges due to the untradable nature of the rewards. Additionally, the cards have boosted stats overall, and they offer great value to all players.

The Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC card is predicted to have a 93 overall in FIFA 23

Not every detail of the particular SBC has been released, including the possible release dates. The exact stats are also not known yet, but FUT Sheriff has informed the predicted stats online. One thing's for sure - the overall special card will be 91 or higher.

This is due to the existence of Ribery's Rulebreakers card, which is very popular in the FIFA 23 community. The predicted stats of the Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC card could make it a hot favorite in the meta.

The card is predicted to have a 93 overall and have a CF position to start with. There will likely be alternate positions that will offer greater flexibility to players. FUT Sheriff has predicted Pace and Dribbling to be the two vital areas of the particular card. It will also be deadly in front of the goal if the predicted Shooting stats turn out to be true.

Additionally, the card will likely have 5* Weak Foot and 5* Skill Move. This particular combination is quite rare in FIFA 23, and the cards having them are valued very highly due to their effectiveness on the in-game engine.

It remains to be seen if EA Sports will indeed honor the remarkable career the Frenchman has had over the last two decades. If there's a Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC, the actual stats and potential costs are some of the areas players will want to know more about.

FIFA 23 has already introduced an End of an Era SBC with the particular card of Gonzalo Higuain. While the card is quite popular, Franck Ribery's card will undoubtedly have more takers due to the better league and nation chemistry. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the Franck Ribery End of an Era SBC to appear as soon as possible in Ultimate Team.

