A new Nations Dynamic Duo featuring Lee Dong-jun and Lee Kang-in In is live in FIFA 23. Players can add two more special cards to their Ultimate Team squad, and the South Korean pair will be an excellent addition to many teams. Although the two cards will be available for some time, players can unlock them early by following a few simple tricks and tips.

The Dynamic Duo was introduced as SBCs in this year's release and is available through special challenges. With the upcoming World Cup, EA Sports has changed the pattern and made the special cards part of the objectives. Another noticeable change is the nature of the pairs appearing in the Nations Dynamic Duo. Usually, the first three pairs that were part of SBCs belonged to the same clubs. However, that's no longer the case, and the only similarity is in the nation of the two cards. Here's a look at what tasks must be completed to earn the cards.

The new Nations Dynamic Duo cards are easy to obtain in FIFA 23, and players can play against AI to get them easily

EA Sports follows a clear pattern when it comes to the set of tasks that are required for the objectives. In the four sets that have been released so far, the first and third required players to involve themselves in the friendly mode. Moreover, one of the two cards is directly made part of the task and must be used to unlock the second one.

EA Sports released the new Nations Dynamic Duo last night in FIFA 23 and revealed the tasks that have to be completed to earn the cards.

Shooting Mechanics: Score four goals using players with Min. 80 SHO in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Korean Wizard: Assist four goals using a player from South Korea in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Score 10: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Reward: Jun Dynamic Duo 85 OVR

Dynamic Impact: Assist using Dynamic Duo Lee Dong Jun in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Win 8: Win eight separate matches with Dynamic Duo Lee Dong Jun in your starting lineup in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

It's clear which game modes must be played for players to obtain the new Nations Dynamic Duo. Although Division Rivals may appear to be the more exciting mode to play, FIFA 23 players should take to Squad Battles.

Squad Battles in FIFA 23 allow players to choose the difficulty level of their opponents. Moreover, they face AI instead of actual players, and the AI is easier to compete against. Naturally, Squad Battles are a far more convenient option for players to complete the Nations Dynamic Duo objectives.

The first task players should look to complete is the third one, which unlocks the special card of Lee Dong-jun. Players will have to involve him in the fourth task to complete the entire set and earn the special card of Lee Kang-in. Using Lee Dong-jun will also help complete the first two tasks and make things easier for FIFA 23 players.

