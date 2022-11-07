EA Sports has released the latest set of Nations Dynamic Duos objectives in FIFA 23 featuring Bruun Larsen and Nikolas Nartey. The Men's World Cup is right around the corner, and the developers have capitalized on the hype surrounding the tournament by offering themed content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team even before the official release of the World Cup game mode.

Leaks suggest that EA will be releasing a Dynamic Duos objective every day from each of the participating nations in the FIFA World Cup. So far, fans have seen the Uruguayan duo of Stuani and Espino, followed by the Ghanaian duo of Duncan and Gyasi. Denmark is the latest inclusion in this set of objectives, with the Bundesliga pairing of Larsen and Nartey receiving spectacular cards in-game.

Larsen and Nartey in Nations Dynamic Duos objective series in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: All you need to know

The hype for the World Cup is greater than ever, and the festivities have been carried over to the virtual pitch, with EA releasing exciting content in FUT. Alongside pack Squad Building Challenges and Icon SBCs, the developers have been releasing daily player objectives across various online and offline game modes to keep them entertained and engaged before the tournament commences.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff As it seems…



One dynamic duo each day. For every WC Nation… As it seems…One dynamic duo each day. For every WC Nation…

After deviating from PvP gameplay by placing the Duncan and Gyasi objectives in Squad Battles, the developers are once again emphasizing online gameplay with the Danish Dynamic Duo.

How to unlock Dynamic Duos Larsen and Nartey in FIFA 23

To complete this objective, gamers must participate in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. The mode hosts several player-based objectives in FIFA 23 and has some complex squad restrictions consisting of the following stipulations:

Team overall rating: Maximum 80

88 and higher OVR players: Max one in your starting 11

Bronze players: Exactly zero in your starting 11

Loan players: Max one

Here are the requirements that fans need to fulfill to complete the Larsen and Nartey Dynamic Duos objective:

Two-Footed : Score four goals using players with a minimum four-star Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Score four goals using players with a minimum four-star Weak Foot in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Danish Backing : Assist four goals using players from Denmark in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Assist four goals using players from Denmark in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Goal Counter : Score 12 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Score 12 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Steady Delivery : Assist using Dynamic Duo Nartey during four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

: Assist using Dynamic Duo Nartey during four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Win 8: Win eight matches having Dynamic Duo Nartey within your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

Tips and Tricks for completing the objective in FIFA 23

The most efficient way for fans to complete the objective is to get the Goal Counter segment over with first. This will provide them with the card they need to wrap up the entire set. As the result does not matter in this instance, they can allow their opponent to score freely and win in return for 12 goals, which would complete the segment in just one match.

Once they unlock Nartey, fans can use him to complete every other segment, as he fulfills the stipulations specified in the remaining objectives with his Danish nationality and four-star weak foot. Once all the tasks are completed, they will unlock Larsen.

Poll : 0 votes