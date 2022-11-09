EA Sports simulate 2022 World Cup on FIFA 23: Lionel Messi's Argentina emerge victorious in Qatar

EA Sports have stimulated the 2022 World Cup in FIFA 23 and Lionel Messi's Argentina have emerged victorious.

The gaming company correctly predicted the winners of the previous three editions as well. Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014 and France in 2018 were all predicted correctly by EA Sports in FIFA. The onus is now on Messi and Albicelestes to keep the gaming company's streak going.

EA Sports predicted Germany to beat Belgium 2-1, and Brazil to beat South Korea 3-0 in the round of 16 before facing off in the quarter-finals. The Selecaos are predicted to win the meeting 3-0.

Croatia are predicted to beat Spain 2-1 before facing Portugal in the quarter-finals as Cristiano Ronaldo's side were chosen to beat Switzerland 2-0 in the round of 16. Portugal are predicted to beat Croatia 1-0 and face Brazil in the semifinals only to lose in a penalty shootout.

In the other bracket, the Netherlands and Argentina will face each other in the quarter-finals after winning 3-1 against England and 2-1 against Denmark, respectively, in the round of 16. The Albicelstes are predicted to beat the Dutch by a margin of 1-0 to proceed to the final four.

The USA are predicted to beat Senegal 2-1, and France are predicted to beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 before a clash in the last eight in which the defending champions are predicted to win 1-0.

Les Blues will face Lionel Scaloni's team in the last four to concede a 1-0 defeat, according to the simulation.

Lionel Messi will win his second appearance in the FIFA World Cup final with a scoreline of 1-0 against Brazil and will add the holy grail to his collection, the simulation predicts.

France, meanwhile, will hand Portugal a 4-2 defeat to capture third place in the tournament.

Die-hard Argentina fan set to use lifetime savings to watch Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup

Panini Hub in Sao Paulo Distributes Football Sticker Amid World Cup Fever: Lionel Messi

Emiliano Matrangolo, a die-hard Argentina fan, is looking to use his life savings to watch Lionel Messi play in Qatar. The fan told the Premium Times (via Sports Brief):

“It’s four years of savings, saving some money every month for this dream, come what may. You stop doing things like buying a car or buying a house. Many people say look, he spends the money to go to Qatar instead of having five percent of a house. Well, I’m sure [a house] is nice, but I’m going to the World Cup."

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

