FIFA 23 Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can now earn a special card dedicated to the Italian veteran that reflects his abilities from his younger days. Moreover, you won’t have to open any pack to get this item. All you have to do is complete the Squad Building Challenge before it expires in Ultimate Team.

First, one should determine the number of coins required to get the fodder necessary to complete this SBC prior to attempting it. An estimate of the required expenses will help you decide if this new inclusion is worth spending time and effort on. Let’s now look at the tasks that are part of FIFA 23's Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC.

Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC offers a great defensive option to FIFA 23 players

To unlock Leonardo Bonucci's card, you’ll have to complete all the assigned tasks according to their given conditions. EA Sports has included two of them in the new SBC.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Bonucci SBC is live

Requires 84 & 86 squads

Cheapest combinations:



84 - 9x84, 2x83 - 32k

86 - 5x87, 3x84, 3x83 - 105k



Total cost:140k



Task 1 - Juventus

# of players from Juventus: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

If you get all the necessary fodder from the FUT market, the Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC will cost you around 140,000 FUT coins. This figure will come down if you use your Ultimate Team collection cards to complete the challenge instead.

Since the Leonardo Bonucci Flashback SBC is available for the next 12 weeks, there’s plenty of time to earn more fodder. You can do so by completing the resource-item challenges; some can be done multiple times. These inclusions are easy to complete and can be completed on the cheap.

You should also try to maximize the weekly rewards from different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will grant you various in-game packs that can get you fodder. This is the best way to collect these cards and will also help you save your FUT coins for other uses. Moreover, you could also find valuable promo items that can be sold on the FUT market for big profits.

The new SBC will reward you with a 90-rated CB card. This item is based on one of Bonucci’s earlier seasons, and its stats also reflect the same. Its 84 Pace goes very well with the 92 Defense and 87 Physicality. Furthermore, a four-star Weak Foot will allow you to use the card on its weaker side in FIFA 23, offering plenty of flexibility.

