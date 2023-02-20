FIFA 23 Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 23, allowing players to earn a special card by completing this Squad Building Challenge. This release comes following leaks on social media regarding the inclusion.

Unlike typical items available in packs, player-item challenges such as this one directly offer special cards as rewards after the SBCs' completion. This ensures nobody has to rely on luck, as players can ascertain what they'll get if they beat such challenges. Moreover, these SBCs are accessible to all gamers as long as they complete them in a specific period of time.

Let's now take a look at the tasks presented by the Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC. This will allow players to estimate the total amount of coins they will require to complete it. Moreover, having an idea of the relevant expenses can help readers decide if they should attempt this challenge.

FIFA 23 players can get plenty of value from the Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC. It comes with three tasks, each of which has its own set of conditions you have to meet to complete the Squad Building Challenge. All three of them also offer in-game packs that can be used to complete the entire SBC — it can be attempted more than once.

Task 1 - Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 82

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

To complete the Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC in FIFA 23, you will require around 185,000 FUT coins. This amount can be reduced by using fodder from your collection. The conditions of all three tasks are pretty straightforward, meaning employing such items shouldn't be that big of an issue.

The Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC is available until February 26, so FIFA 23 players can also utilize weekly rewards to complete it. By playing game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals, they can collect plenty of in-game packs whose cards can subsequently be used to lower this SBC's cost, allowing gamers to save their coins. Additionally, this will also help increase the value of the challenge's rewards.

Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC reward

Leonardo Spinazzola's Flashback card comes with some big boosts, especially in the meta departments. This will bode well for many FIFA 23 players, and this challenge is well worth the coin investment.

The featured card's stats are:

Overall: 87

Pace: 95

Shooting: 69

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 85

Defense: 83

Physicality: 80

While the item's base position is at LWB, FIFA 23 players can also use it as an LB or LM. This gives the card some much-needed flexibility and allows it to be viable in all formations.

Moreover, the four-star Skills and four-star weak foot of this player make it a balanced item in the game. Overall, the new inclusion is a more than decent SBC.

