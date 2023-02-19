With the arrival of the Road to the Final promo in FIFA 23, EA Sports has added a wide variety of themed SBCs and objectives to Ultimate Team. However, the FUT 23 Road to the Final objective seamlessly blends these two aspects into one cohesive and rewarding unit, offering XP and pack rewards based on SBC completions.

RTTF is amongst the most popular promos in Ultimate Team as it provides footballers with dynamic cards that receive upgrades based on their club's performance in UEFA club competitions. With such a vast gallery of special cards added to FIFA 23, players will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible, making these daily SBCs even more enticing.

Three for the Win is the latest daily SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The FUT 23 Road to the Final objective features six segments, each representing a daily SBC released over the course of the RTTF promo in FIFA 23. Each segment offers an XP boost that will add to the overall tally in Season Progress, with the group's reward for the entire objective being a Five 84+ Players pack.

With such enticing rewards on offer, players will miss out if they don't complete these daily pack-based SBCs as they are released during the course of the coming week in FIFA 23. Three for the Win is only the second such SBC to be revealed in FUT 23 and consists of rather simplistic requirements.

How to complete the Three for the Win SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single squad that must be submitted to redeem the rewards on offer. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

Number of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Minimum two

Number of players from the same nation: Minimum two

Player level: Minimum silver

Team chemistry: 14

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 7,000 FUT coins, which is no surprise considering the cost of low-rated cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market. The SBC offers a tradeable Two Rare Gold Players pack upon completion.

Is it worth completing the Three for the Win SBC in Ultimate Team?

The Road to the Final promo features some of the most popular names from the biggest teams in UEFA club competitions, providing exciting boosts with the possibility of further upgrades.

Not only are these cards overpowered in the current meta, they also add more hype to the upcoming tournament fixtures in European football, integrating real-world matches into the world of FUT.

With so many exciting cards up for grabs, players will be eager to obtain as many packs as possible to get their hands on one of these coveted special versions. These daily SBCs offer that opportunity, with simplistic requirements and enticing pack rewards.

While the Three for the Win SBC might not have an expensive pack as the overall reward, completing the SBC is necessary to acquire the Five 84+ Players Pack from the FUT 23 Road to the Final objective.

