FIFA 23 leak hints at Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players can soon access the Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team if the latest rumors are to be believed. The leak was made on social media by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who gave out the information on their account.

With rumors of another Flashback SBC coming soon, the community has enough to look forward to in terms of special content and ways to improve their squads.

While opening packs are exciting, they might not be the best way to improve the squad. Completing different SBCs is a much more sustainable way for players to get new cards while spending little to moderate amounts. Moreover, they come with a guarantee in terms of the final rewards, taking luck out of the equation.

The rumored Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC could be one of the more popular additions to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not much is known at this point, and more details will likely be revealed when the card is made official. However, there are some interesting aspects that are worth noting for the players.

FIFA 23 players could have an underrated card in the form of the rumored Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC

The Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC could have a big say in the Ultimate Team squad of many players. The Italian defender’s base card has certain limitations that create a problem for many. While it’s a good option for beginners, it loses viability in the long run.

It’s almost guaranteed that the card available as part of the Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC will get some interesting boosts. Some of the stats will fit the requirements of those who want one that fits the meta. Moreover, FIFA 23 players won’t have to depend on the market since it won’t be released in packs.

Certain key data remains unknown at this point. One of them is the potential cost of the Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC. This will be decided by the tasks part of it, as it determines the fodder. Moreover, a cheaper price will make it more interesting and popular for players.

It’s hard to predict the completion cost with the upcoming SBC. The recent Mario Balotelli Flashback SBC requires 70,000 FUT coins, which might be the same in this case.

The Leonardo Spinazzola Flashback SBC could debut in FIFA 23 as early as tonight, February 17. However, it appears highly unlikely as the community prepares for the start of the Road to the Final promo.

It will introduce special cards from all three tiers of the European Club Competition. While a bulk of them will be in packs, additional items will be made available as part of SBCs and objectives.

