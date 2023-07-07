FIFA 23 Level Up Hakan Calhanoglu objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

With the arrival of the Level Up promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has also included an objective version of Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for gamers to unlock. One of the most underrated and talented playmakers of recent years in European football, he currently plies his trade for Inter in Serie A, with his latest special card being extremely impressive.

The addition of Hakan Calhanoglu as an objective player is rather intriguing, as gamers will have to complete two different objective sets to unlock his best version. The concept surrounding the Level Up promo in FIFA 23 involves dynamic players that can be upgraded via specific objectives, making both versions of the Turkish superstar available for free.

Both Level Up versions of Hakan Calhanoglu can be unlocked via objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Hakan Calhanoglu has had an interesting career path in European football, having represented some of the best clubs across top leagues. He rose to prominence during his days with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and has played for both AC Milan and Inter, making him a divisive figure in Italian football.

He is amongst the most lethal set-piece takers in the world today, and his Level Up items do his abilities justice in the virtual world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to unlock 94-rated Calhanoglu in FIFA 23?

The objective to unlock the base Level Up version of this player consists of four separate stipulations. These are the requirements stated in the various segments:

Assistance Needed : Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) Winning Difference : Score atleast two goals during three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Score atleast two goals during three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals and FUT Champions) Italian Power : Score in three separate Squad Battles Matches using a Serie A player on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Score in three separate Squad Battles Matches using a Serie A player on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals and FUT Champions) Winning Master: Win eight Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro Difficulty (Or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having a minimum of three Serie A players in your starting eleven

By completing all these segments, gamers will unlock his 94-rated special version, which they can use to unlock his upgraded variant.

How to unlock 96-rated Calhanoglu in FIFA 23?

The objective to unlock this card is located in the Level Up Your Game 1 objective set, which can be completed in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or FUT Champions. These are the stipulations that gamers must follow:

Assist a goal in five separate matches using 94 OVR Level Up Hakan Calhanoglu in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum of three Serie A players in your starting lineup

The most optimal way to unlock these cards is to attempt the objective in Squad Battles, as it is the most conducive game mode for beginners in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Those not interested in unlocking the 94-rated version can unlock the 96-rated version by playing co-op with a friend who already has the previous card unlocked.

