EA Sports has released the latest Upside Down objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with a Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters item being the reward on offer. This is the second such objective set released in the game, and with the initial release's popularity, gamers will be eager to get their hands on the latest Shapeshifters version.

Levi Lumeka is relatively unknown amongst mainstream football audiences, but the Englishman is an extremely promising attacker for Troyes in Ligue 1.

Primarily deployed as a winger, he has retained his role as an attacker with his latest Shapeshifters item in FIFA 23 but has been shifted to a central role with an impressive boost to his attributes.

Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters can now be unlocked via the latest Upside Down objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Shapeshifters promo has lived up to expectations as one of the year's most entertaining and rewarding promos. After several weeks of the Team of the Season event providing gamers with overpowered special cards, the latest event has eclipsed the previous TOTS items with incredible upgrades in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters is a fine example of low-tier players being boosted to unprecedented levels, and the card can now be obtained via a simple objective set.

How to unlock Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Upside Down objective to obtain the English attacker consists of three straightforward and easy tasks. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each individual segment:

Win 3: Win three matches in any FUT game mode

Score 8: Score eight goals in any FUT game mode

Assist 6: Assist six goals in any FUT game mode

With how easy these tasks are, gamers can get their hands on the special item by just playing the game as usual without altering their style of play in any manner. This is not the first instance of such a simple Upside Down objective being introduced in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with a Premium Shapeshifters version of Gift Links being up for grabs recently.

Is it worth unlocking Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters?

As mentioned earlier, gamers can unlock this Shapeshifters item without even trying. The objective's most challenging aspect is winning three games, but with the stipulations allowing fans to attempt these tasks in any game mode, players can just play against friends and exchange wins to unlock this card within minutes.

While this version of the English attacker is a regular Shapeshifter, unlike Premium Shapeshifters Gift Links, his nationality and league will make it easy to accommodate him into any squad with the new chemistry system of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

