With Ligue 1 TOTS being the most overpowered Team of the Season roster so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, it is rather fitting that the Ligue 1 Premium Upgrade SBC is currently the most rewarding Upgrade SBC as well. Not only can gamers boost their chances of obtaining an incredible special card through this SBC, they can also unlock valuable Seasonal XP.

Similar to the other League Upgrade SBCs released over the course of the Team of the Season event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the latest Ligue 1 variant also offers a valuable XP boost upon initial completion.

While the pack itself can be redeemed as many times as fans like, the XP boost is only available once and helps one progress along the tiers of the TOTS Season Swaps system.

The Ligue 1 Premium Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Ligue 1 TOTS roster has outdone all the Team of the Season lineups released so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by featuring some of the most popular and prominent names in the sport. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar leading the line, the star-studded squad has gamers excited around the globe.

In such a scenario, FUT enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain these special Ligue 1 TOTS players. This makes the latest Ligue 1 Premium Upgrade SBC even more enticing due to the caliber of rewards on offer.

How to complete the Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessors, the Ligue 1 version of this SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting squad

Player quality: Exactly gold

With the prices of rare gold cards in the FUT transfer market fluctuating often, the cost of the SBC is also bound to change over time. However, the current overall expected cost of the SBC is around 7,500 FUT coins, which is rather reasonable for such an appealing pack.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The SBC provides gamers with an Eight Ligue 1 Players Pack. With the number of gold rare players in Ligue 1 being extremely low compared to other leagues, the probability of obtaining a Ligue 1 TOTS item from these packs is higher than during previous TOTS rosters.

Gold Rare players are also really easy to come by in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with participation in Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions yielding several packs comprising gold rares. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially with TOTS Season Swaps XP on offer.

