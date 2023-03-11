FIFA 23 Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC marks the release of Team 2 cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can obtain these from the active promo. Unlike the cards released in the main team, the said item won't require one to open any packs.

Players merely need to complete the tasks of the said SBC. They will receive a guaranteed promo card if they complete all the tasks in the allotted time. This makes it quite interesting for those who don't have to rely on their luck in the first place. Moreover, there's scope for players to obtain it for a lesser price.

FIFA 23 enthusiasts can determine the potential costs by observing the tasks of the Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC. This will give them an idea about the coins and fodder required to complete the challenge.

The Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC could become a valuable asset in FIFA 23 with a few upgrades

EA Sports has included four tasks with the Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC, which makes it a tad expensive. Each task has its assigned conditions that determine the cost of completion. FIFA 23 players must complete all the tasks within the allotted time to unlock the card.

Manchester Utd

Min. 1 Player from Manchester Utd

Min. Team Rating: 82

Premier League

Min. 1 Player from Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 84

Top form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

86 rated squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

The Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC is available until March 17, so FIFA 23 players can get fodder from the weekly rewards. This will allow them to save some much-needed coins.

The said SBC will cost about 285,000 FUT coins to complete if players get all the fodder from the market. Since it's available for a week, one can grind the game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get additional cards. These acquisitions can then be used to reduce the final price of completion.

The Marcel Sabitzer Fantasy FUT SBC offers a really interesting 88-rated CM card. It's worth remembering that the stats and overall of this player could improve in the near future. It will require both Sabitzer and Manchester United to play well.

Poll : 0 votes