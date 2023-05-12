FIFA 23 Marco Reus Bundesliga TOTS Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Marco Reus Bundesliga TOTS Moments SBC is now live in FIFA 23. The launch coincides with the start of the German Team of the Season event and brings a new set of special cards. While most of them are only available in packs, you can avoid any reliance on luck by completing tonight’s SBC. All you have to do is finish the tasks within the stipulated time to unlock the special card for your squad.

The first step will be to estimate the number of coins you’ll need. It's determined by the total amount of fodder you’ll need to complete the SBC. The best way to do an estimate is by analyzing the tasks of the Marco Reus Bundesliga TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

The FIFA 23 Marco Reus Bundesliga TOTS Moments SBC features a stunning card for Ultimate Team squads

EA Sports has included three tasks for the FIFA 23 Marco Reus Bundesliga TOTS Moments SBC. You have to complete them according to their given terms and conditions, and all three tasks must be done to unlock the special card.

Task 1 – 86-Rated Squad

# of players from Dortmund: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – 87-Rated Squad

# of players from Germany: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Marco Reus Bundesliga TOTS Moments SBC will cost around 300,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the costs by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team squad. If you’re short of fodder, there are a couple of great alternatives to fill up your stock.

The Marco Reus Bundesliga TOTS Moments SBC is available for seven days. You can grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get various packs. These packs can provide cards for completing the SBC.

Alternatively, several resource-item challenges can be completed. Some are repeatable, you can keep doing them until you have enough. You’ll unlock a 93-rated LW card that can also be played at LM and ST. The strongest stats are its 95 Pace and 93 Dribbling, and the 5* Weak Foot is a big bonus. Suffice to say, the item looks well worth the investment.

