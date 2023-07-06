FIFA 23 Marcos Acuna Flashback SBC: How to unlock, expected costs, and more

With the Level Up promo set to beginn on Friday, July 7, the final day of the Shapeshifters promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has delivered some exciting content, including a Marcos Acuna Flashback SBC. The Argentine defender has proved his mettle for both the club and the country, and his versatility has made him a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team as well.

This is the first Flashback SBC of the Shapeshifters event, celebrating his inclusion in FIFA 20's iteration of this very promo. This was the first year when he rose to prominence with a variety of exciting special cards, and his popularity has only grown since. Marcos Acuna Flashback is his best version released so far this year, which will make the SBC an exciting proposition for FUT enthusiasts.

Marcos Acuna Flashback is now available as a central midifelder and can be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Marcos Acuna has become somewhat of a household name in the world of football since his move to Sevilla from Sporting FC. He is one of the most versatile players in the world and can be deployed in a variety of defensive positions, which has made him extremely popular with FUT fans as well.

The World Cup-winner already has several overpowered special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including multiple Team of the Week versions and a World Cup Showdown item. However, this is the first time this year that gamers can use him as a central-midfielder.

How to complete Marcos Acuna Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of two separate squads, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific squad restrictions that gamers must abide by when completing the challenge:

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Squad Rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 135,000 FUT coins. This is to be expected considering the cost of 88-rated fodder footballers in the FUT economy's current state. The requirement of Team of the Week or Team of the Season stars also boosts the SBC's price.

Crafty gamers can easily bring down the price by utilizing their untradeable club assets, especially with how easy it is to obtain fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Is it worth unlocking Marcos Acuna Flashback?

Not only has the special card received a shift to a central position and a 5-star weak foot, he has also received the following stats:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 88

Defending: 91

Passing: 93

Physicality: 92

With stats like these and a brand new position, the Marcos Acuna Flashback SBC is definitely worth completing for gamers looking to upgrade their La Liga squads.

