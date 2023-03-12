FIFA 23 Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players have a unique choice with a new Hero who makes his debut. This is the first instance of a new Heroes item from the ongoing promo made available as part of a player-pick item.

Standard player-item SBCs are famous, allowing players to earn promo cards without relying on luck. It goes up a notch when the end reward contains a new Hero card. All players must do is complete the assigned tasks and unlock the card. Things get even better with the fact that the Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT Player Pick SBC offers two different versions of the same card.

Let's look at all the tasks in the latest Player Pick SBC. Such challenges tend to offer two distinct versions that players can pick from based on their preferences. Observing these tasks will allow FIFA 23 players to estimate the coins needed for the fodder and decide whether to complete it.

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT Player Pick SBC, and there are only two tasks. Both will have to be completed according to the given set of conditions. FIFA 23 players must also complete both tasks to unlock the pick for selecting the unique card.

Task 1 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT Player Pick SBC is relatively simple to complete, and FIFA 23 players will require two different squads. The conditions aren't complex, which makes it easier and cheaper for players to complete.

FIFA 23 players will require 110,000 FUT coins to complete the Mario Gomez Fantasy FUT Player Pick SBC. This is under the scenario where players get all the fodder from the market. Using fodder from someone's collection will help them reduce costs. The said SBC is live until March 16, so players can use the rewards from Squad Battles and FUT Champions to reduce the price.

Interestingly, both picks offer the same 90-rated ST card that can be played as CF. The two versions differ in their assigned clubs, which becomes essential. The one getting more wins will undoubtedly make the card get an upgrade faster.

