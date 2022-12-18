The Mario Gotze Players Moments Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 23 and can inspire nostalgia among fans of Germany. While the team might have faltered in this World Cup, the latest Players Moments cards celebrate a special moment from 2014.

Gotze was the difference maker eight years ago when he scored in extra time to win the international tournament for Germany. The latest FIFA 23 SBC will allow players to add a special card to their Ultimate Team squads. Without completing the Squad Building Challenge, there's no alternative way for players to add the exclusive item.

Let's look at the set of tasks that players will have to undertake to accomplish the Mario Gotze Players Moments SBC. This article will inform FIFA 23 gamers about the number of coins they will need to complete the assigned tasks. It will also analyze the card and help readers determine if the item will benefit their existing squads or if they're better off without it.

Mario Gotze Players Moments SBC offers great chance for FIFA 23 gamers to add special item for Ultimate Team

Depending on the card on offer, player-item SBCs tend to range between simple and complex in terms of tasks that need to be completed. The Mario Gotze Players Moments Squad Building Challenge is relatively easy, as it has only two objectives.

To complete this SBC, you must submit two squads while meeting certain conditions. Here are the two tasks that need to be accomplished:

Task 1 - Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

The Mario Gotze Players Moments SBC will cost around 40,000 FUT coins if you want to complete it with fodder from the market. The more fodder you use from your collection, the lower this cost will get. While the player item on offer might not seem very good at first in FIFA 23, it has some useful stats.

Mario Gotze Players Moments SBC offers an 87-rated CAM player item as the main reward, along with a couple of packs. While the packs can always drop something useful, the special card will you'll be looking to acquire here. Interestingly, Gotze can also be played at CM or ST with the help of a position modifier.

The 84 Pace on the card isn't very shabby, although a boost in this department is required to beat the best defenders. With the help of a suitable chemistry style, the item will become faster and better. That said, the card the Mario Gotze Players Moments SBC offers shines when it comes to Dribbling and Passing.

With 90 Dribbling and 87 Passing, finding a teammate or going past an opponent shouldn't be too difficult to begin with. The card also comes with a four-star Skill Move and Weak Foot, which is quite good for the CAM position. Its 84 Shooting, like the Pace, is another area that needs a boost with the help of a chemistry style.

Overall, the Mario Gotze Players Moments SBC can be a useful addition for FIFA 23 players with a Bundesliga-based squad. It's not an outstanding addition, but it can get the job done when required.

Poll : 0 votes