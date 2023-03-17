FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more (March 16)

A new set of Marquee Matchups SBC is now live in FIFA 23, featuring four big-ticket real-life contests, and players can earn some interesting rewards by completing the tasks. The SBC, which refreshes every Thursday, is the only worthwhile edition to get a release tonight.

Many might have expected a special player-item SBC, but EA Sports offers something else. However, FIFA 23 players should still look to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC and earn different in-game packs. With the Fantasy FUT promo reaching its last 24 hours and a new one coming up, it's always advisable to have as many packs as possible.

Let's look at all the tasks in this week's challenge. This will help the players gauge the coins required for the fodder.

The new Marquee Matchups SBC offers valuable packs to FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has stuck to the routine with the new Marquee Matchups SBC, presenting four fixtures with specific conditions. Each game has its own set of conditions and rewards to be obtained upon submitting the required squad. To get the group reward, FIFA 23 players must complete all four tasks within the allotted time.

Task 1 - Ajax vs Feyenoord

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Leagues: Max 5

Same Nation Count: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 73

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Southampton vs Spurs

# of players from Premier League: Min 2

Clubs: Min 3

Same Nation Count: Max 5

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Inter vs Juventus

# of players from Inter + # of players from Juventus: Min 1

Leagues: Min 2

Nationalities: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 5

Squad Rating: Min 77

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Barcelona vs Real Madrid

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 79

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will require about 20,000 FUT coins to complete all four tasks with fodder bought from the market. However, the conditions associated with all the tasks in the Marquee Matchups SBC are quite simple.

In other words, players can easily use fodder from their collection and reduce the completion cost. The latest set will be available until March 23's daily refreshment time, when it will be replaced by the next set.

