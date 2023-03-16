"The new game will be the best egame": FIFA President hints at possibility of FIFA 24 competing with EA Sports FC

Contrary to the gaming community's prior expectations, EA Sports FC will certainly have a major competitor in the form of FIFA 24 and more, if newly re-elected President Gianni Infantino is to be believed.

Based on the latest news from Times’ Chief Sports Reporter Martyn Zeigler, Infantino has already hinted at a possible roadmap for the organization and its involvement with video games.

EA Sports will be separating from FIFA for the first time in the last two decades, as talks between the two giants broke down. This will result in the first for many players who won’t be getting access to any “FIFA” title. With that being said, there won’t be any shortage of video games based on football.

EA Sports FC has already been confirmed to take over the reigns from FIFA 23. However, FIFA themselves don’t appear to be going away anytime soon if Infantino is to be believed. After all the drama and speculation, FIFA 24 might be a reality after all.

Gamers could end up in a future where EA Sports FC and FIFA 24 co-exist

It has been well known for some time that EA Sports will no longer be part of the FIFA ecosystem after all the negotiations broke down. EA Sports FC was announced earlier in November 2022, and the developers have been extremely ambitious about their plans.

Martyn Ziegler @martynziegler Infantino says FIFA will go head-to-head with EA Sports by launching rival video game (EA Sports refused cash demands to keep FIFA's name)

"The new FIFA game - the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on - will always be the best egame for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon." Infantino says FIFA will go head-to-head with EA Sports by launching rival video game (EA Sports refused cash demands to keep FIFA's name)

In an earlier post, VP David Jackson had informed how a change in the name won’t have any effect on the authentic experience.

"EA SPORTS FC is committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive experiences in global football. Our innovative new partnership with LaLiga further elevates that ambition and solidifies both organizations' position at the center of football culture."

Infantino has now made it clear that FIFA isn’t walking out of the space anytime soon, and also added how having the brand name is important.

“The new FIFA game – the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best e-game for any girl or boy”.

The statement is quite similar to one of his earlier ones where Infantino had emphasized about having the brand name:

“The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on – the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST.”

It’s worth noting that the latest statement doesn’t mention FIFA 24, so there’s a good chance that the new series will be launched in 2024. This will certainly leave a vast field for EA Sports FC to exploit, and it’s an advantage that the Vancouver-based company won’t want to lose out on.

