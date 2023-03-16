FIFA 23 leak hints at Arnaut Danjuma FUT Ballers card coming to Ultimate Team

A new FIFA 23 leak from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff hints at an Arnaut Danjuma FUT Ballers card coming to Ultimate Team soon, making it the third special item to have been leaked online. The latest information comes after the previous ones of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mason Mount.

The hype surrounding the upcoming FUT Ballers promo has been high since news about it first leaked out. EA Sports has since officially confirmed it, and it will begin tomorrow, March 17. While the developers haven’t announced much yet, the community has been busy with a healthy dose of speculation.

If the rumor turns out to be true, the Arnaut Danjuma FUT Ballers card could be interesting Ultimate Team. As with any promo item in FIFA 23, players can always find them in different ways for their squads. While the exact process with the upcoming promo is yet to be known, the community has various reasons to be excited.

The Arnaut Danjuma FUT Ballers card could be a pro-meta option in FIFA 23

Danjuma’s base card has some interesting stats, but has fallen off in relevance due to the emergence of promo items. Those who had to give up on the base variant could soon have an effective alternative. The exact stats of the Arnaut Danjuma FUT Ballers card isn’t known as of now, but it will certainly have some interesting boosts.

The boost to the stats will help ensure better performance from the card in FIFA 23. It will also result in a higher overall that will allow players to use it for a longer time in the future. They can expect some strong numbers in the Pace and Dribbling departments.

Quite a bit remains to be discovered about the upcoming Arnaut Danjuma FUT Ballers card, including the possible way of acquiring it in the first place. Earlier rumors have suggested that none of the promo items will be added to packs and they will be available as SBCs and objectives. It remains to be seen how much of it will come true.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff FUT Ballers will come this weekend!

[@fifa_romania]



- Shouldn't have players in pack

- Only OBJ's & SBC's



And i am hearing some rumors that should be similar of Numbers Up promo: One stat will go to 99.



The new cards will go live on Ultimate Team tomorrow, and all eyes will be on which footballers will make it to the promo. The names present in the list will determine if the upcoming FIFA 23 promo turns out to be hit or a flop.

