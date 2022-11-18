FIFA 23 Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

In a confirmation of the FIFA 23 leaks that appeared online, Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC is now live in the game. Players can add yet another unique card to their Ultimate Team squad, and it looks like a pretty handy pick due to its boosted stats.

EA Sports releases a set of unique cards every month to commemorate the best performers from different leagues. These cards, known as the POTM versions, tend to have better overalls and stats compared to the base editions. Moreover, they can only be obtained by completing the challenges and aren't available in the market. However, this gives a clear advantage as all players can obtain them.

Let's look at the challenges awaiting the players in the Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC. FIFA 23 players will also be able to assess the amount of FUT coins required to complete the challenges. Since the card's stats are also available, one can assess if they should do the SBC in the first place.

EA Sports has kept the price of the Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC quite reasonable in FIFA 23

Unlike some other player-item SBCs, the Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC is simple and easy to complete. There's just one task, and its conditions are pretty straightforward. This will make the SBC a perfect choice for beginner players in FIFA 23 who may have a low amount of coins.

Task 1 - Martin Terrier

# of players from Ligue 1: Minimum One

Minimum OVR of 85: Minimum Two

Squad Rating: Minimum 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players have an entire month to complete the Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC, so there's plenty of time on their hands. The potential completion cost is relatively low and will require around 20,000 FUT coins.

The amount will go down further based on the fodder the player uses. The focus should be to fill the two 85-rating slots with it, as they will be priced higher than the rest. Acquiring 83-rated cards from the market should be fine, given their vast supply.

The card obtainable from the Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC is not unique by any means, but it can get the job done when needed. The most significant advantage of the 87-rated LW card is its price, which makes it perfect for beginner players. Considering the price of an 87-rated card, the SBC is entirely worth it, even if someone has to buy all 11 cards from the market.

The 92 Pace is the card's most significant strength, which will help it rank higher on the meta. Despite things in FIFA 23 being different, the importance of high pace has mostly stayed the same. With 84 Dribbling and three-star Skill Moves, Martin Terrier's POTM card is a limited dribbler at best.

Interestingly, the Shooting stats are pretty high, with a well-rounded number in all departments. The card also comes with a four-star Weak Foot and can be played as an ST using a position modifier.

The Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC might not fascinate the veterans too much, but all beginners should complete it. With a month left, they can quickly get this card for practically free with a bit of patience.

Poll : 0 votes