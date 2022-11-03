FIFA 23 Mauro Icardi Out of Position SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

With the release of Mauro Icardi Out of Position SBC in FIFA 23, a new card is available from the promo. Moreover, all players will be able to obtain it as they are part of a challenge, and it will be provided when they complete it.

The Out of Position promo has been immensely popular with fans following the introduction of some brilliant cards. They come with boosted stats and unique positions compared to their base variants in the game. Most of these have low odds of obtaining them from packs, which results in higher costs in the market.

Alternatively, FIFA 23 players can complete the Mauro Icardi Out of Position SBC to guarantee themselves a particular card without relying on luck. Moreover, they can evaluate the card, its stats, and the potential coins they will need to spend to get the card.

The Mauro Icardi Out of Position SBC in FIFA 23 adds one more card from the promo, and there's good value in it

Player-item challenges tend to be more complex and cost more than standard challenges. This is done deliberately by EA Sports to ensure the card's value as the market remains stabilized. Thankfully for many FIFA 23 players, the Mauro Icardi Out of Position SBC is relatively simple. There's only one requirement squad that needs to be filled according to the stated conditions.

Task 1 - Mauro Icardi

# of players from Argentina: Minimum One

Minimum OVR of 85: Minimum Two

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

By completing the Mauro Icardi Out of Position SBC, players will add the special card to their Ultimate Team squad. Due to the single task, they will need to spend around 35,000 FUT coins to complete the challenge.

The final cost can be brought down massively with the help of fodder to some extent. The first target will be to use it to meet the requirements of two 85-rated cards. Additionally, players should focus on the overall fodder and ignore everything else. There's no need for leagues, chemistry, and more; they should not be considered to save coins.

By completing the Mauro Icardi Out of Position SBC, one can obtain an 87-rated LW card. FIFA 23 players will also be able to switch the card's position to LM and CAM. Its biggest strength is its Pace, with an 87 rating in that department.

✍🏻 @DNeres77_



#Galatasaray Galatasaray Fans ICARDI is coming as Out Of Position Player in #FIFA23 Galatasaray Fans ICARDI is coming as Out Of Position Player in #FIFA23 🔥#Galatasaray https://t.co/XERjFYo5S2

With 86 Dribbling and 85 Shooting, the card will be an excellent offensive unit to tackle in FIFA 23. Additionally, it also has four-star Skill Moves and four-star Weak Foot, which will make it stronger on the meta.

The card has some noticeable weaknesses, but it can hold its own in the game in the current times.

Overall, there's good value to it in FIFA 23, and Mauro Icardi Out of Position SBC is quite affordable. Players should have accumulated a decent amount of fodder by now that will increase the valuation of the SBC. It's also likely to be the last SBC from the Out of Position promo, rumored to expire on Friday.

