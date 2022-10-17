FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players have a great chance at getting an icon card's guaranteed base version to add to their Ultimate Team squad. This is the first time that they have a chance to get such footballers by completing a challenge.

Icon cards are unique versions of legendary footballers who retired from the game after making magnificent contributions. To honor their performances, EA Sports adds these unique cards via packs. There are other methods, and one of them is available tonight.

Each icon card has three versions - base, mid, and prime. While the base variant tends to be the lowest of the three, the cards have a lot of value due to the timing of the season. Let's take a look at the challenges that await players as part of the Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

The Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 has a massive number of possible rewards

The Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC has two individual challenges that need to be completed to obtain the main reward. Like the other SBCs, each task comes with its own prizes, which will act as an additional bonus for players.

Task 1: 84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2: 86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Fans can obtain one Small Prime Electrum Players Pack and a Premium Mixed Players Pack by completing the two individual tasks. The estimated cost of the Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC is around 125,000 FUT coins on consoles, but a tad bit more on PC.

The potential solutions are pretty easy as there's no complication to either task. There are two important factors to note: the overall of the squad being submitted and the requirements of a TOTW card.

Any final cost can be significantly reduced to a large extent with the usage of fodder. The higher the rating of a fodder card, the more the coins that players can save while completing the SBC in FIFA 23. These can then be used to obtain other footballers and the necessary resources that can benefit them.

Overall, the Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 feels like a good value but relies a lot on luck. While the overall in itself is random, the potential value will depend on the card a player will obtain; there's no control over it, which seems to be a significant issue.

Also, any rewards obtained will be untradable, so players will have to use the card in their squad or use it as fodder. The latter makes no sense for icon variants, irrespective of their overalls. Some of the available options will have better alternatives to base cards, so that's another major issue that players should remember.

The best thing FIFA 23 players can do is attempt completion if they get through much of the second task with the help of fodder. Attempting to complete it with cards bought from the market might not be very fruitful, and they will be able to find alternatives at lower prices.

