FIFA 23 Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering players another chance to get an active card from the ongoing promo. This marks the third occasion in which EA Sports has provided a card from the active promo as part of the challenge.

One can secure a special card without taking too many risks. Most Fantasy FUT cards are available in packs with a big element of luck. That’s not the case if players opt for these challenges, as they’re assured the final reward. All they need to do is complete the assigned tasks.

Let’s look at the tasks from the Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC. This will allow FIFA 23 players to gauge the coins required for the necessary fodder.

The Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC is a beginner-friendly challenge for most FIFA 23 players

The Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC comes with only one task. While there’s an assigned set of conditions, completing it shouldn’t be an issue. As long as the task is completed in the allotted time, FIFA 23 players will unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The only thing FIFA 23 players must submit is an 83-rated squad, and there’s no need for a TOTW item. The given conditions make the said challenge quite cheap, and one will require about 25,000 FUT coins to unlock the special card.

However, the required cards for the challenge should be available in the hands of the players. This will certainly reduce their dependence on the FUT market and allow the completion cost to be lowered. The Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC is available until March 16, so players must be proactive.

The cheaper completion cost has a negative side, given the card's stats. While the 86-rated LM item does have some interesting attributes, it’s quite underpowered. Barring the 92 Pace, none of the other stats are worth discussing.

The 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot does help players to get better returns, but the card will only be worth it for beginners. It requires at least two upgrades to become remotely viable. A better set of stats and overall will certainly have made the Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC much more appealing.

Poll : 0 votes